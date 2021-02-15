27 C
Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across geo-political zones

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Determined to tackle the Insecurity challenges, the federal government has initiated a town hall meetings in the six geo-political zones.

A statement issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said this decision is outcome of a meeting of the General Security Appraisal Committee (GSAC) on 11th February, 2021.

The statement said the meeting was attended by the service chiefs and heads of law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies.

The statement said government is expected to confer with state chief executives, religious leaders, women and youth groups in a bid to find lasting solutions to the spiralling, multiple security threats in the country.

The threats of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and the resultant consequences of these threats on lives and property was discussed at the meeting.

Participants at the meeting resolved to strengthen inter-agency coordination, stakeholders’ engagement and consultation in order to find lasting solution to the multiple security threats.

“Working with the service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies, the NSA is coordinating a Whole -of -Government and Whole-of Society approach that cuts across the legislature, judiciary, ministries and departments , states and local governments and the civil society to ensure that every stakeholder plays a role in securing our towns and villages.

“The NSA believes that addressing these threats call for the deployment of all national assets, including the cooperation of all Nigerians.

“Consequently, the National Security Adviser will be leading a delegation of heads of federal law enforcement, security and intelligence agencies to the geo-political zones to hold town halls meeting with the state governors, traditional and religious leaders, members of the legislature, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), youth and women organisations,” it said.

It said the meetings are expected to provide direct assessment of the security situation, generate local feedback and recommendations, encourage geo-political synchronisation of effort among states and to also create a pathway to lasting peace and security.

The ONSA said the first of the town hall meetings was scheduled to hold in Kaduna State on Monday, 15 February 2021 with all seven governors of the North-western states.

“The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the current spate of criminal activities and is taking major steps to strengthen the capacity of security agencies, while upgrading the security architecture, and implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involves political, humanitarian, economic and security measures.

“The Federal Government is equally committed to working with the states and community leaders to strengthen peace, security and development in all parts of the country,”it said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

