Crime

My husband attempted to behead me – Woman tells court

A 10-year-old marriage between one Ganiyat Oladeji and her husband Ahmed Oladeji was on Monday dissolved by a Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ganiyat asked the court to dissolve her relationship with Ahmed over constant battery.

The petitioner told the court that her life was in danger adding that she has no rest of mind living with Ahmed.

“What he did recently was even terrible because after unleashing mayhem on me, he was not satisfied, he ran after me with an axe in an attempt to behead me, but I managed to escape.

“Worst still, Ahmed usually tells me to abort any pregnancy I had with him due to his irresponsibility.”

Ganiyat also said her husband doesn’t respect her parents and that she is solely responsible for fending for their children.

But the respondent denied all the allegations and consented to the dissolution of the marriage.

He described his wife as an unrepentant prostitute who often left their children at home for her adulterous game.

Oladeji said he abandoned her because he was advised to divorce.

Ruling on the matter the president of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that it was right to allow both petitioner and the respondent to go their separate ways so that there might be tranquillity.

He awarded custody of the two children to the petitioner and ordered the respondent to pay N10, 000 as their monthly feeding allowance.

Oladeji was also told to take care of the children’s education and other welfare matters.

