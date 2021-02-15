26 C
Business

NPA assures of smooth implementation of truck electronic call-up

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

With the take-off of the recently deployed electronic truck call-up system, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has assured port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon become history.
   

Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, gave the assurance after a stakeholders’ facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora, Lagos, which was undertaken to ascertain its degree of preparedness for the formal take-off of the electronic call-up system.
   

Usman reiterated that the truck call-up system, which is being powered by a web application called Eto, would end the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor, adding: “It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos”
   

According to her, Eto will enthrone transparency and orderliness in truck movement as scheduling is done automatically – on first come, first served basis. 
   

On their part, the Chief Operating Officer of TTP, Mr. Temidayo Adeboye, assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility. He later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app, to the delight of the visitors. 

