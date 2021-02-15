Oyo, Kaduna to hold LG polls May 15

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has announced May 15 as date for the conduct of local government elections in the 33 local government areas of the state on

Chairman of the commission, Mr Isiaka Olagunju, made this known while addressing the media at the commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

Olagunju stated that the election would hold in compliance with Section 30 of Electoral Act 2010(as amended) and Paragraph 1(1) Schedule 2 of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law CAP 154, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000, while assuring a transparent, free and fair election.

“We are preparing for an election in the 33 LGAs of the state and not LCDAs.

“We do not have the power to conduct elections into the LCDAs. We only have the power to conduct elections into the 33 LGAs,’’ he said.

He noted that the dsate, May 15, was chosen so as to take care of pending judgment of the Supreme Court in a case instituted by dissolved democratically elected local government executives in the state.

Olagunju said candidates could obtain nomination forms at the commission’s office up till Monday, April 30.

In the same vein, the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, KadSIECOM, said it would conduct election into the 23 local government councils of the state on 15th May 2021.

KADSIECOM overseer, Ibrahim Sambo, who announced the official date for the elections, said the decision to conduct local government election was in line with with the position of the state to ensure that the Kaduna State government does not disobey the law by giving short notice of the election.

“To safeguard going against the law, the commission decided to give this notice. Going by the law, we are supposed to give political parties 90 days notice.”

Ibrahim Sambo noted that the State Electoral Commission has issued of notice of the 2021 Local Government Council general elections to political parties and stakeholders on Monday in Kaduna.

“By Section 25 (1) of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Law as amended in 2018, we announce that local government elections will hold on Saturday, May 15, 2021, between 8am to 5pm.”

“We expect that you will also get the election guidelines to be provided to you within the week,” he said.

He noted that only parties recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be allowed to feature candidates at the polls.