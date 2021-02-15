26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Business

Ports & Cargo targets 300,000 TEUs in 2021, after 6% growth in 2020

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

Concessionaire of Terminal C at Tin Can Island Port, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, has set a target of 300,000 TEUs for its 2021 business year.
   

The SIFAX Group subsidiary, which recorded a six per cent TEU growth in 2020, said that though ambitious, the target is achievable with all the equipment at the terminal, and mindful of its impressive 2020 performance notwithstanding the myriads of challenges that the maritime sector confronted in 2020.
   

In 2020 the terminal recorded an increase of 12,153 TEUs to cap at 242,195, as against 230,042 in 2019, according to a statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Sifax Group, Mr. Muyiwa Akande.  
   

The full import figure rose from 109,367 TEUs in 2019 to 122,243, while the export of empty containers also increased from 94,041 TEUs in 2019 to 96,605 in 2020. However, it recorded a decline in its full export, with the 26,634 TEUs in 2019 exceeding 2020’s 23,347 by 3,287 TEUs
   

Managing Directo of Port and Cargo, John Jenkins, noted that “despite the harsh business terrain occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, terrible state of the port access roads and some other hurdles, the terminal still recorded this impressive performance. This is down to proactive business strategy, committed staff, supportive leadership and loyal clients.”
   

He explained that to boost the terminal’s efficiency, barge operation was given utmost priority with the creation of two dedicated points at the quayside, where the barges load and offload with dedicated cranes.
   

According to him, the barge operation has helped in the decongestion of the terminal: “We now achieve a minimum of 8,000 TEUs for our barge operations on a monthly basis.
   

“This has greatly improved the terminal’s business offerings and brought great relief to our customers who have had to endure the biting effects of port congestion primarily caused by poor access roads and the ongoing road construction.”
   

On his part, the Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, expressed confidence that the company would surpass the 2021 target.
   

Ojeniyi said that with the impending launch of its e-payment and e-billing platforms, as well as the huge investment in the acquisition of more technological infrastructure, the terminal is well positioned to deliver an efficient service that would meet customers’ expectations.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Stakeholders seek N2.5trn funding for agriculture

Editor

15,000 Adamawa rice farmers benefit from CBN loans

Editor

COVID-19: CBN slashes interest rates, directs banks to restructure loan policy

Editor

FG boosts power supply to Jigawa with new transmission substation

Editor

Ngige, NSITF lead campaign to boost Employees’ compensation scheme across States

Editor

PTAD pays N842.8m to 11,331 NITEL/Mtel pensioners

Editor

Food growers back call to reopen borders

Editor

KEDCO Laments N17.5 Billion Uncollected Bills In 2020

Editor

Senate to blacklist loan defaulters in Nigeria

Editor

Ogun seeks NDPHC support for Abeokuta industrial cluster

Editor

NASC moves to boost quality seed production

Editor

How simplified guides on energy policies will benefit stakeholders – Ify Malo

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More