26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

News

WAEC releases 2020 private candidates’ results

By Felix Khanoba

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (second series).

Announcing the results on Monday, Head of WAEC National office, Patrick Areghan, said 39.82 per cent made credits in five subjects, including Mathematics and English.

He also announced the opening of registration for the 2021 WASSCE for school candidates.

According to Areghan, the newly-released result is an improvement in performance in the examination in the last two years.

He said, “ 24,491 candidates representing 39.82per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five  subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“Out of this number, 12,040 i. e. 49.16 per cent were male candidates, while 12,451 i.e. 50.84 per cent were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018 and 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 per cent and 35.10 per cent respectively. Thus, there is a marginal increase of 4.72 per cent in performance in this regard.”

Areghan also said of the 61,509 candidates who took the examination, 5,548 (9.02 per cent) have their results being withheld because of alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Over 161 persons trafficked during Covid-19 lockdown – NAPTIP

Editor

Buhari jets out to Niger for ECOWAS summit on Covid-19, security

Editor

Regionalism Will Not Take Nigerians Anywhere- Lawan

Editor

NECO reschedules exam over #EndSARS protest

Editor

Rivers APC Crisis: Abe Ignited the Fire in 2014—Chief Eze

Editor

COVID-19: Reps to pass bill seeking 2-month free power supply to Nigerians

Editor

NAF celebrates female fighter pilots on International Women’s Day

Editor

NSCDC: CSO blast NGO for attempt to malign Abdullahi Gana

Editor

Why Nigerians must pay for quality water, by Enugu PDP chieftain

Editor

#EndSARS: Don’t Subvert Truth Before Lagos Panel, Group Warns Lagos Govt, Amnesty International

Editor

Gunmen abduct UniLafia lecturer, ask for N30m ransom

Editor

Covid-19: Foundation moves to empower 3,000 traders in Abia

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More