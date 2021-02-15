26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Business

Why we launched Youtube Time-Based Plans – Glo

National Telecommunication Company, Globacom has stated the new Youtube Time- based Plans were unveiled to enable all its esteemed customers to enjoy exciting Youtube content at a much cheaper rate than they are typically used to.

In a statement in Lagos, the company said that the new plan will also allow more subscribers to access its products and services, in addition to expanding its bouquet of innovative and affordable price offerings.

With the new Youtube time-based plans, Globacom said its numerous subscribers will have more opportunities to stream their favourite YouTube videos.

The new package, according to the company, consists of four different price plans. The first is N50 for 1 hour, the second, N130 for 3 hours, the third, N50 for 5 hours (Night) and N200 for 7 hours (Night). It assured customers that fair usage policy will apply on each of the plans with fixed volume.

“These new plans have been uniquely developed so that each price pack has a streaming time allocated to it. For example, on the N50 plan the customer can use the 1-hour streaming in sections of 10 minutes or 20 minutes, all within 1-day.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gridlock to end as FG links Lagos-Ibadan rail to Apapa Port

Editor

Senate wants Buhari to present 2021 budget in Sept.

Editor

MOMAN, others laud FG downstream deregulation

Editor

Int’l flight yet to resume at Enugu Airport, 3 weeks after reopening

Editor

E-ticketing process valued at 900m ,concessioned for 10 years – Amaechi

Editor

NLC urge El-Rufai to pay withheld LG workers check-off dues

Editor

All-ShareIndex rises by 0.18% on bargain hunting

Editor

Sacked workers in Rivers give Total E&P 21-day recall ultimatum

Editor

We have plans to repay Chinese loans for railways – Okhiria

Editor

MSMEs: SMEDAN to float own Microfinance Bank

Editor

Unstable politics stalling Enyimba economic city – Ikpeazu

Editor

FIRS extends waiver deadline for tax debts penalty to August 31

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More