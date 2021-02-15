WTO DG: PDP Celebrates Okonjo-Iweala, Commends US, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gladdened by the confirmation of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The party describes her emergence as victory for competence, global due process and consensus needed to pilot the activities of the world trade body, especially at this critical period in the history of the world’s economy.

The PDP notes that the development has again brought honour to our nation adding that it is proud of Okonjo-Iweala as a product of the PDP administration, whose excellence as Nigeria’s minister of finance, under whom Nigeria achieved our debt relief and revamped to become one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

The party also recalled Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s success as the Managing Director of the World Bank, where she also displayed her capacity to effectively handle global economy’s issues.

The PDP commends international stakeholders, including President Joe Biden-led United States Government for the strong support given to Okonjo-Iweala, which points to the commitment of all stakeholders towards global consensus and economic recovery.

The PDP restates its charge to the new WTO Director General to redouble her effort in bringing to bear her wealth of experience and competence to the world body.