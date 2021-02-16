26 C
Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells Okonjo-Iweala

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General.

Atiku, in a congratulatory message via his Twitter account on Monday evening, described Okonjo-Iweala as an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources.

The former presidential candidate also noted that her services will be needed to drive global trade and rebuild it as the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID19.

“Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman I know very well, because we worked in close quarters between 2003 and 2007.

“It is not hyperbole when I say that no one could be more qualified for the job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation than her, and I congratulate her for her success at being the first female and African DG of the WTO.

“She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height.

“As the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic the planet needs a steady hand at the wheel, to drive global trade.

“We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.

“Ngozi, Africa and Nigeria are proud of you and my family and I are full of joy at your victory. We know that you will make us proud,” he said.

