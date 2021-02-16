26 C
Abuja
Politics

APC membership card is ticket to redeem Nigeria, says Hon Ali Nasiru

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The member, representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency in Kano, Ali Nasiru Ahmad, has urged Nigerians to see the on-going membership card revalidation exercise of  the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an open invitation for all patriotic citizens to join the ruling party in its journey to redeem the lost glory of Nigeria.

He said the possession of the APC membership card will give citizens ample opportunity to contribute to the development of the country and also have to knowledge to vote the right leaders.

Ali stated this while revalidating his APC membership card at Nassarawa Gama Ward in Kano.

According to him, “Nigerians, indeed and every other patriotic persons, have been given today an ample opportunity as provided by the APC to register with the party and change leaders or votes anybody they believed are better to govern the country.”

He added that, “Nigerians should not miss this opportunity as being provided by the APC, because is a rear one.

“Many People believe some of their elected leaders have not performed, and they need to change. So, you can only change them if you are a card-carrying political party member, and I think APC should be your party of choice to salvage your predicaments.

“Guide jealously, your membership card, is your weapons to destiny, don’t toy with it, because that is what you can use to change whoever is underperforming either in Government House, Local Governments and at the Legislative Chambers.”

He added that, “many young persons who were not up to 18 years at the formation of the APC, but now they are matured enough to register with the Party, they should be given the chance to register.”

