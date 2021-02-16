31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as…

OPC accuses PMB of Fulanisation agenda, mourns LKJ

Senate receives Buhari’s request for Bawa’s confirmation as…

Igbo professionals sue for calm over exclusion in…

Farmers/herders crisis: Group cautions Ortom over constant attacks…

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

Ndi Anioma hails appointment of Okonjo-Iweala as DG,…

UK Supreme Court Judgment against Shell: We are…

Death of Bolere Ketebu, a huge loss –…

Why FG is reforming MoD, Armed Forces –…

News

Buhari nominates Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC chairman

By Chesa Chesa


President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).


In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.


A presidency press statement on Tuesday confirming the development, noted that “Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.


“He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.


“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.”


 The nomination of Bawa follows the removal of acting Chairman of the anti-graft organisation, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, last year.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAF commissions K-9 Wing in Bauchi

Editor

Crisis: Jos Stakeholders Centre for Peace commissions 30 ‘Breaking the Borders’ ambassadors

Editor

*Kankara Boys: Buhari commended, gets goodwill message from international human rights group*

Editor

China’s 5G rollout: Faster speed leads to new possibilities

Editor

Some Nigerian leaders are on destructive mission, say Al Mustapha

Editor

Nigeria’s Consul-General, CPJ task journalists at GOCOP’s virtual AGM

Editor

CALSER wants foreign interest, INGOs aiding Boko Haram/ISWAP to stop in order to halt attacks on humanitarian workers, clergymen

Editor

DSS, partners rescue 5 aid workers abducted by ISWAP

Editor

NBET staff commend Buhari for reinstating MD, Dr Marilyn

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP’s murder of preacher won’t break our trust in God, Buhari – Christian group*

Editor

Uja emerges Benue Correspondents Chapel interim Chairman

Editor

COVID-19: Rivers Govt to unveil e-learning for 3rd term resumption

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More