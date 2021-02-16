26 C
Dialogue best way to solve our security challenges – Gov Mutawalle

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Governor of Zamfara state,  Bello Mohammed Matawalle  says dialogue remains the best option to end banditry and other security challenges in the country.

The governor stated   this while answering questions from journalists  recently  in Yola.

Mutawalle who was in Adamawa on an official visit to commission of Phase II rural roads projects and distribution of maintenance equipment held at Kuva-Gaya in Hong Local Government Area of the state, said “The best and only option to douse tension and bring an end to banditry in Zamfara and beyond was to subscribe for dialogue.

“I have been always saying, the best solution and option to tackle banditry is to seek for dialogue with the bandits. I believe if really we want to end this banditry activity, we have to sit on a round table and negotiate,” noting that  through dialogue and reconciliation they were  able to secure the release of many people who were under captivity of kidnappers.

“So, the best way out for my colleagues, governors, is for them to subscribe for dialogue,” Mohammed said.

He added  that the dialogue  was not meant not to fight for those that refused to repent, but the government was using carrot stick approaches so as to save lives of the people who being attacked.

“We are ready to sit and listen to any or group of  bandits that prepared for dialogue,  and listen to their grievances, if any but those that refused to take path in dialogue we fight them”.

“As a governor, my number one priority is to ensure peace and stability, and to ensure people are sleeping with two eyes closed,” Mohammed added. 

