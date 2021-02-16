Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the impact of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on his side’s 3-1 win over Liverpool weekend.

The Foxes handed the Reds a third straight Premier League defeat and effectively ended their hopes of retaining the title with a come-from-behind triumph at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead midway through the second half, but Leicester roared back with three goals in the space of seven minutes, as James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes all found the back of the net.

The final goal from Barnes was the best of the trio and was created by Ndidi, whose perfectly weighted pass allowed the English attacker to race through and score past goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Assists are not usually Ndidi’s forte, with the Super Eagles star more renowned for doing the dirty work in the middle of the park – something Rodgers always appreciates.

“All the stats show you when he plays for us the difference he makes, and for him even to get an assist for the third goal was very pleasing,” said the Foxes manager after the match.