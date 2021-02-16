26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Boxing Sports

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Manny Pacquiao is demanding for $40 million from promoter Bob Arum to fight Terence Crawford at a 75-25 split.

Arum has been pushing for the boxing legend Pacquiao (62-7-2 39 KOs) lately, but he’s going to have to dig deep to meet his asking price.

Pacquiao wants $40 million, and he’s willing to let Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) get $10 million of the take. That might seem like a bad deal at first glance, but it’s actually quite useful if you’re Crawford.

Firstly, Arum will need to find a country willing to pay a huge site fee that will help him meet the $50 million that he’ll need to pay for the purses for Manny and Crawford. One of the Middle Eastern countries that Arum is always talking about might be the answer.

It would be the 33-year-old Crawford’s biggest career payday, and it would help increase his money-earning potential for a fight against Errol Spence Jr down the road.

Also, if Crawford beats the 42-year-old Pacquiao, he’ll likely want a rematch right away. So the $10 million that Crawford gets for the first fight could leap to 15 to 20 million depending on the interest from the boxing public.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Keshi stadium to host Eagles, Leone Stars clash

Editor

Barca to pay €14m to cancel Suarez contract

Editor

CAF signs partnership deal with ICSS to boost security, integrity of African football

Editor

Leicester’s win over Liverpool is further evidence of Brendan Rodgers’ devt into an elite manager

Editor

National Sports Festival: Records will be broken with ease- Alli

Editor

Forget EPL, Napoli move best for you, Adeniji warns Osimhen

Editor

2020 Tokyo Olympics shift imminent –Coe

Editor

Haaland promise made by Rousaud camp ahead of Barcelona’s presidential elections

Editor

Race to Dubai: Lee Westwood seals title as Matthew Fitzpatrick wins DP World Tour Championship

Editor

Oyo Unity Cup excites Sports Minister

Editor

Konta stops Clijsters at Monterrey Open

Editor

YSFON congratulates Dare at 54

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More