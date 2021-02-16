Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Manny Pacquiao is demanding for $40 million from promoter Bob Arum to fight Terence Crawford at a 75-25 split.

Arum has been pushing for the boxing legend Pacquiao (62-7-2 39 KOs) lately, but he’s going to have to dig deep to meet his asking price.

Pacquiao wants $40 million, and he’s willing to let Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) get $10 million of the take. That might seem like a bad deal at first glance, but it’s actually quite useful if you’re Crawford.

Firstly, Arum will need to find a country willing to pay a huge site fee that will help him meet the $50 million that he’ll need to pay for the purses for Manny and Crawford. One of the Middle Eastern countries that Arum is always talking about might be the answer.

It would be the 33-year-old Crawford’s biggest career payday, and it would help increase his money-earning potential for a fight against Errol Spence Jr down the road.

Also, if Crawford beats the 42-year-old Pacquiao, he’ll likely want a rematch right away. So the $10 million that Crawford gets for the first fight could leap to 15 to 20 million depending on the interest from the boxing public.