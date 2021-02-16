Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr Banigo reiterates

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has stated that the State Governor, Nyesom Wike has the passion to develop the State with people oriented projects.



Dr Banigo stated this when the Oproama Community in Asari-Toru, paid her a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Deputy Governor, who disclosed that Governor Wike has a burning desire to develop Kalabari communities, stressed that the Governor’s passion made him to engage with stakeholders to fast track the take-off of phase 1 of the project.

Banigo, who further noted that security of the area is key for successful completion of the project, stated that in all the areas the Governor had executed projects the contractors have always had a cordial relationship with the community People

She insisted that the Kalabari youths must be peaceful for the completion of the project in the area.

She advised “You know there are people who are going to work there, the engineers, they will need the assurance of security from our people, go home talk to your youths, tell them these people are not coming to make money, they are not milking us, they are coming to give service, and it is important we drive this fact home. You can see that in all the communities we have been commissioning projects across the State, all the contractors give good testimonies of how the communities have cooperated with them”.

The deputy governor who expressed gratitude to the People of the Oproama community for supporting the Governor, urged them to speak out when detractors peddle falsehood about programmes and policies of the Wike led Administration.

“Thank you for supporting the Governor, continue to speak out for him, not only here, speak against any voice that is not saying the truth. Let us not allow falsehood to take over our communities”, Banigo further advised.

Earlier, Leader of the delegation, King Tubotamuno Dick-Jaw, Amayanabo of Oproama, had informed the Deputy Governor, that they were on the visit to felicitate with her and to congratulate her specially, as a Kalabari woman.

In expectation that the Trans-Kalabari Road would see the light of day in her tenure as Deputy Governor, the King noted that the Oproama community is ready to key into the road project.