26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

News

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has welcomed the emergence of Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first female and African Director General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Secondus said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was the most cheering news for a “trouble nation in search of its soul due to poor leadership.”

In a congratulatory message signed by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, the PDP National Chairman said that the victory of Okonjo-Iweala in the highly contested global position “mirrors the greatness of tomorrow’s Nigeria notwithstanding the failure of today’s political leaders.”

Secondus said Okonjo-Iweala’s victory was a reward for hard work and commitment to excellence as she demonstrated in all positions she held nationally and internationally.

He said: “This savoring news coming at this time that the nation is witnessing her worse due to leadership failure is relieving and hope rising that a greater tomorrow awaits this land.”

Secondus noted that Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s victory coming shortly after the re- election of Dr Akinwumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, gladdens particularly the PDP who had brought Nigeria’s best heads into government.

The PDP chieftain, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for “putting aside political sentiment in backing both Adesina and Okonjo-Iweala for the exalted international jobs.”

Secondus also commended the international community particularly the ECOWAS and the African Union, AU, for showing brotherhood when it was highly needed.

He prayed God to “grant our daughter all she will need, wisdom, the intellect and discerning mind to lead the world trade centre.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Reactions trail demolition of two hotels in Rivers for flouting Govt order

Editor

Environmental hazards: KEDCO launches 2020 mega safety campaign

Editor

Gunmen kill police Inspector, injure others in Rivers

Editor

Covid-19 lockdown: Police arrest, prosecute 413 offenders in Kano

Editor

SERG Congratulates New Ohanaeze President General, Amb. George Obiozor

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

No going back on Feb 2021 LG election in Nasarawa – NASIEC

Editor

The Authority Correspondent emerges chair of Abia NUJ unity federated Chapel

Editor

Gov Diri releases counterpart funds for Bayelsa primary Health care

Editor

NEPZA gets policy on 60% job slots for Free Trade Zones’ communities

Editor

Poor power supply: Gbajabiamila meets Ministers, CBN Gov, NERC

Editor

FULL TEXT OF THE CBCN DURING ITS PRAYER PROTEST IN ABUJA

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More