WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’ – WHO congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

The World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her new appointment as World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General.

Ghebreyesus, on his part in a congratulatory post to Okonjo-Iweala via his Twitter account on Monday, said the health agency looks forward to working with her.

According to him, her great experience, skills and advocacy to tackle today’s challenges, makes her WTO’s perfect chief.

“Glad to see my sister @NOIweala appointed @wto DirectorGeneral.

“Your great experience, skills & advocacy to tackle today’s challenges, make you WTO’s perfect chief.

“I look forward to working with you to help the world recover from,” he said.