26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

News

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’ – WHO congratulates Okonjo-Iweala

The World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her new appointment as World Trade Organisation, WTO, Director-General.

Ghebreyesus, on his part in a congratulatory post to Okonjo-Iweala via his Twitter account on Monday, said the health agency looks forward to working with her.

According to him, her great experience, skills and advocacy to tackle today’s challenges, makes her WTO’s perfect chief.

“Glad to see my sister @NOIweala appointed @wto DirectorGeneral.

“Your great experience, skills & advocacy to tackle today’s challenges, make you WTO’s perfect chief.

“I look forward to working with you to help the world recover from,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER commends Nigerian Army Super Camp Strategy, lauds constant presence of Buratai in the theatre*

Editor

House to strengthen marketing activities in Nigeria – Gbajabiamila

Editor

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain struggle against oppression

Editor

COVID-19 ENFORCEMENT 18 Death Recorded – Rights Commission

Editor

Atiku felicitates with new Emir of Zazzau, urges him to build on legacy of predecessor

Editor

Anambra inaugurates panel to resolve Omor, Umumbo communal crisis

Editor

Foreign loan: MDAs delay Senate’s Approval – Lawan

Editor

EndSARS: Buhari urges calm as inquiry panels begin work

Editor

*Buhari is not President of the north, PRONECO Convener, Shango replies Ango Abdullahi*

Editor

WACS: Kebbi records 95 % in free medical outreach

Editor

Why Imo is not ready for schools resumption

Editor

Bayelsa: Attack On Justice Mary Odili Totally Misplaced, says APC Youth Vanguard

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More