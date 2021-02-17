30 C
Abuja
Buhari dispatches security chiefs to ensure release of abducted Niger students

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen Tuesday night attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

A presidency statement on Wednesday said that following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives. 

The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with State officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

President Buhari has also assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.

“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

