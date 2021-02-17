Plan International: Eulogies as Hussaini Abdu steps down as Country Director

By Hassan Zaggi

Dr. Hussaini Abdu, the Pioneer Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, is stepping down from his current role at the end of this month.

This is even as a lot of praises have been showered on him for the feet he achieved as the Country Director of the organization since the past few years.

In a statement by the Plan International Nigeria, Abdul is leaving to take up new challenge after steering the ship of organisation to a remarkable position of a front-line girl and child rights international non-governmental organisation in the country.

While eulogizing Dr. Abdu’s exceptional performance, the Director of the Sahel Region of Plan International, Dr. Fatoumata Haidara, applauded his leadership style and achievements in promoting the ideals of the organisation.

“Under his leadership we’ve seen programme grow significantly in the last six years becoming one of the largest in the region and leading on a large and complex humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin.

“In the last four years, Hussaini has been an important pillar for our Lake Chad programme, involving the neighboring countries of Niger and Cameroon,” she said.

On her part, the National Director, Plan International Germany Maike Roettger, also lauded Abdu’s achievements.

According to her: “It was a privilege to work with you and learn from you during my visit to Nigeria. I think it was the most impressive visit I ever experienced. The success of the Lake Chad Programme which changed the lives of so many people, children, especially girls is mainly your success.”

Also reflecting on the outgoing Country Director’s role in building the Nigerian programme, Nadine Grant, Vice President, Programme & Business, Plan International Canada, said: “I remember the early days when you had to set everything virtually from scratch and now it is a huge operation. Congrats for all you have done for the girls and boys in Nigeria and for being an incredible leader here in Plan International.”

It would be recalled that Abdu joined Plan International in April 2015 from ActionAid Nigeria where he was the Country Director for six years.

For nearly six years under the leadership of Hussaini Abdu, the organisation expanded rapidly and currently runs projects with 80 grants both in development and humanitarian intervention worth 83.4 million Euros.

A search for Abdu’s replacement is currently on by Plan International West and Central Africa Regional Hub.