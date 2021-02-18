24.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

TY Buratai: Why the phones are still ringing

Customs FOU Zone C intercepts unregistered drugs, others…

APM Terminals Apapa boosts operation with four RTG…

Senate moves to block revenue loss from medical…

Why The Choice Of Ex-service Chiefs As Diplomats…

Controversy trails Bar. Muruako’s confirmation as FRC Boss

Orji Ogbonnaya Orji is new NEITI Executive Secretary

COVID-19: FG expands NSR to improve lives of…

Anyim set to Mark 60th Birthday

PHOTO NEWS

Business

Orji Ogbonnaya Orji is new NEITI Executive Secretary

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).


The appointment as announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) is for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.

The OSGF statement signed by the Director, Information, William Bassey, said the appointment takes effect from 19th February, 2021.

“Until the appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the Agency’s Director of Communications & Advocacy.”He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Dr. Orji managed several donor-funded projects.

He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

“NEITI was established in 2004 as the key Anti-Corruption Agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.

“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: N16trn poultry industry faces collapse, NIAS warns

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N651bn for June 2020 allocation

Editor

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean withdraws

Editor

KEDCO loses N260 Million To Theft, Vandalism In three months

Editor

COVID-19: Legislators kick, as Gov. Lalong slashes 2020 budget by N77.4bn

Editor

Ngige, NSITF lead campaign to boost Employees’ compensation scheme across States

Editor

Access Bank unveils exciting offers to celebrate customers at Valentine

Editor

Revised 2020 budget suffers set back in Senate

Editor

SEC moves to tackle unclaimed dividends

Editor

Nigeria power generation attains new peak at 5,420.30 MW

Editor

Amaechi orders completion of Lekki deep seaport by 2022

Editor

NCC promises robust partnership with the media

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More