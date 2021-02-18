20.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Anyim set to Mark 60th Birthday

PHOTO NEWS

NGO condemns abduction of over 40 students, staff…

Picketing : KEDCO bows to pressure, meets workers’…

Senate confirms Adolphus as Auditor-General for the Federation

Bawa’s appointment as EFCC chair on merit, says…

Troops in hot pursuit of Kagara kidnappers –…

70th Birthday: Okebukola is a transformative leader and…

IPMAN, BCO commends Buhari over nomination of Bawa…

Group Lauds Governor For Women Inclusiveness – Princess…

Business

Picketing : KEDCO bows to pressure, meets workers’ demand

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Following Monday’s picketing of the Post Office Road Headquarters of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) by the Ado Minjibir-led Kano Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Kano Disco has bowed to pressure, with a promise to meet the demands of its workers. 


In a Statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, the Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, said KEDCO has restated its  commitment to workers’ welfare. 


According to the Statement: “The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company met and resolved all 13-point issues raised by the two in-house unions: Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company (SSAEAC) and National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).


“According to the Management, the speedy resolution of issues raised was as a result of the willingness from all parties to work together in the interest of the company and workers’ welfare.


“We are committed to the wellbeing and welfare of our staff; this is why as an organisation that believes in dialogue, we invited the unions and found a common ground to improve performance as well as smoothen relations with the unions.


“We are using this medium to reassure all KEDCO staff that we would continue to look after their welfare as well as motivate them to impact on their jobs towards the satisfaction of our numerous customers.” 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FIRS extends waiver deadline for tax debts penalty to August 31

Editor

Minister orders recall of 10 suspended NDDC staff

Editor

Plateau varsity academic workers strikes over underfunding, insecurity

Editor

COVID-19: N16trn poultry industry faces collapse, NIAS warns

Editor

Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immune system

Editor

FG committed to ensuring affordable housing for Nigerians – Minister

Editor

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Editor

Allowing maize Importation ‘ll cripple the livelihoods of millions – MAAN

Editor

Customs intercepts adulterated mosquito coil, tomato paste worth over N90m

Editor

COVID-19: KEDCO takes measures to guarrantee staff, customer health

Editor

PIB: Petroleum Minister’s power to grant oil licence reduces

Editor

PAN Nigeria Demand reversal of Tariff Review on Imported Vehicles

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More