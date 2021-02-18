Picketing : KEDCO bows to pressure, meets workers’ demand

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Following Monday’s picketing of the Post Office Road Headquarters of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) by the Ado Minjibir-led Kano Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Kano Disco has bowed to pressure, with a promise to meet the demands of its workers.



In a Statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, the Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, said KEDCO has restated its commitment to workers’ welfare.



According to the Statement: “The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says the company met and resolved all 13-point issues raised by the two in-house unions: Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Company (SSAEAC) and National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).



“According to the Management, the speedy resolution of issues raised was as a result of the willingness from all parties to work together in the interest of the company and workers’ welfare.



“We are committed to the wellbeing and welfare of our staff; this is why as an organisation that believes in dialogue, we invited the unions and found a common ground to improve performance as well as smoothen relations with the unions.



“We are using this medium to reassure all KEDCO staff that we would continue to look after their welfare as well as motivate them to impact on their jobs towards the satisfaction of our numerous customers.”