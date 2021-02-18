20.2 C
Troops in hot pursuit of Kagara kidnappers – NA


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Army (NA) has reacted to Wednesdays abduction of some members of staff and students of Government Science School, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
In a statement Wednesday evening, it said troops have been mobilized and are  currently in hot pursuit of the criminal elements in the general area.   
The statement by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima said that the Nigerian Army in line with it’s constitutional  mandate reassures the general public that troops in operational synergy with sister security agencies are in hot  pursuit of the criminal elements in order to  ensure safe return of the kidnapped victims. 
“Furthermore,  the NA also wishes to call on members of the general public to provide actionable information to security agencies that would lead to the arrest  of these criminal elements,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

