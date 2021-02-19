By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Navy has described as largely speculative, lacking in facts and substance and one-sided, report in some newspapers captioned ‘How Nigerian Navy Aids Crude Oil Theft, Herders’ Invasion’.



The report had said that some personnel of the Navy is complicit in crude oil theft and invasion of communities by Fulani herdsmen.



An organisation called Domestic Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria, was quoted in the report as source of the information.



The Navy in a reaction signed by Commodore Suleman Dahun for the Chief of Naval Staff, said the allegation is grave and that it intends to invite members of the purported organisation to assist in identifying the NN personnel who receive bribes to facilitate the alleged unpatriotic acts of economic sabotage.



He said “In this respect, the Naval Headquarters wishes to further reiterate its position on zero tolerance for economic sabotage, isolated cases of personnel complicity in illegal acts as well as its resolve to fight all forms of criminal activities in the nation’s maritime domain.



“Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy encourages anyone with useful information regarding criminals operating in the Nigeria’s maritime environment or those aiding and abetting them, to please oblige the Service such information.

The information so received and the informants are assured of utmost confidentiality in handling.



“The Nigerian Navy wishes to enjoin our media partners to endeavour to verify the information sourced from other stakeholders in the maritime industry with the Naval Headquarters especially those that pertain to maritime security.

While thanking the general public for its continuous support and cooperation, the Nigerian Navy assures of its commitment to the general security and economic prosperity of the nation.’





Allegations of Crude Oil theft, support for herders invasion speculative, lacking facts – Nigerian Navy.