Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko Takes Charge As Kano State Commissioner Of Police

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Mr. Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko on Friday, officially assumed duty as Kano state Commissioner of Police.



Dikko took over the baton from Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, who has bee moved to Louis Edet House, Abuja, shortly after his promotion from Commissioner of Police to AIG.



CP Sama’ila was born on the 27 July, 1962, at Lere town, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



After completing the mandatory primary and secondary school education from 1970 to 1982, he attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he obtained his B.A. in Public Administration from 1982 – 1986.



He did his one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers State, from 1986 – 1987.



He joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on the March 3, 1990 and trained at the famous Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.



He served in many Formations and Commands, which includes Officer in Charge, Patrol and Guard (P&G); Divisional Crime Officer (DCO); Officer in Charge, General Investigation, SCID Rivers State; ADC to the Executive Governor of Nassarawa State, Dr. Abdullahi Adamu; Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in eight (8) Divisions in Rivers and Nassarawa States; Acting Area Commander, Langtang and Jos Metro, Plateau State; Area Commander, Bode-Sa’adu, Kwara State; Zonal Coordinator, North-West Boarder Zone, Katsina State; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yola, Adamawa State Police Command.



He attended many courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside the Country, some of which include: Junior Command Course – Police Staff College, Jos, 2000; Conflict Management Training, 2003;Information Intelligence Course, Madrid, Spain 2004; Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos – 2016;Higher and Results–Oriented Management Course at Topo, Badagry, Lagos 2016;Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC), Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, 2017.



He is a seasoned Police Officer and has received many Awards and Commendations.

He is happily married and blessed with children.



As he assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police of the most populous state in Nigeria in high spirit, many have expressed optimism that he will perform creditable, going by his sterling track records.