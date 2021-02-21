Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance, set agenda

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi



Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has challenged the newly inaugurated executives of the National Union of Kebbi State Students( NUKESS), to strive to surpass the performances of their predecessors.



Doing so, Bagudu asserted, was highly imperative for the state’s tertiary education sector to attaining greater heights .



Bagudu spoke on Sunday, in Birnin Kebbi, at the inauguration of the new executives of the union.

The governor said that, the union was very crucial in moving the education sector in the state and Nigeria, in general, to the desired pedestal.



According to him, the union should focus on a robust liaison between the students and officials of the state government, including himself.



Bagudu also said that, the union should serve as a reliable ladder between the students and the officials, saying that, this was the only the way, especially the female ones, could appropriately voice out their challenges.



“Such barriers to effective female education like bullying , sexual harassment and other forms of intimidation to the female students and even the male ones can be redressed when the government and policy makers are aware about them.



” Such barriers hindering education should be removed, hence, all and sundry, especially the female students feel free to attend Schools, at all levels, ” Bagudu, admonished.



He charged the new leaders to make serious efforts, to ensure change was recorded, while a difference was made, hence, make things differently, for the better .



Bagudu promised to provide all the needed support to the union, to make it diligently effective .



The governor while congratulating the new exco for emerging the leaders of the students union , also advised them to do away with any rift amongst them and focus on the task ahead of them.



Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Umar Muktar Bunza, while stressing the importance of education, said Bagudu’s administration has over the years recorded laudable achievements in the educational sector of the state .



Professor Bunza highlighted that one of the vision and mission of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was to ensure quality education to all so that they can compete globally and Higher Institutions attain high standards with recognition.



He added that in his desire to widen the horizon of youth in the state, the state governor has given approval to the Ministry for Higher Education to enter into bilateral agreement with some foreign institutions for training of Students of Kebbi State in Medical Health Sciences , Para medicals and Engineering Courses.



Preparations are underway for training sponsorship by Government of over 300 Kebbi Students in India, Turkey, Cyprus, he said.

The Commissioner was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Higher Education, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko .



The newly sworn in President of NUKESS, Kebbi State, comrade Kabiru Samaila Wara while acknowledging governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his commitment to the development of education since he came to power in 2015, lauded how Bagudu spent billions of naira in the educational sector especially in sponsoring of tertiary students as well as payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees to the tune of over 600 million naira this year.



Warra said that the new exco would focus on the core values of the union as enshrined in its constitution.

In his goodwill message, Professor Saad Birnin Yauri requested the new student body to address the poor performance of students in examination to avoid negative impact on the future career of students.



Bashar Aliyu Buhari, a University lecturer also commended Governor Bagudu for wholeheartedly supporting Kebbi State Students in their educational pursuit through sponsorship.