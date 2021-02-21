Benin not aspiring to be part of Nigeria – FG

By John Okeke

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA), has said that the Republic of Benin was not aspiring to be the 37 State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as reported in some sections of the media.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, who made the clarification in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Saturday, said the reports were misleading.

The statement said,”the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in the presence of his counterpart from the Republic of Benin, granted a Press Interview after a very fruitful meeting between Ministerial delegations from both countries and stated therein “… the President of Benin Republic said he would like the relations between the two countries to be so close as if Benin was the 37th State of Nigeria”.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria has no territorial ambition and has never aspired to make Benin or any country as part of Nigeria”, he said.

He emphasized that the Minister of Foreign Affairs was quoted out of context and called on the general public to disregard the wrong information.