20.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Use Your Pen To Promote Security, Kano Information…

Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Awards Over N83. 5 Million…

COVID-19: Kano Technical Committee Taskforce Launches Home-base Care…

PHOTO NEWS

Benin not aspiring to be part of Nigeria…

Ex-President Jonathan, eminent Nigerians extol Anyim’s leadership qualities…

NCC denies allocating 383m phone lines to operators…

NHIS: Cancer patients to benefit as agency needs…

BENUE: Abuja business mogul declares for 2023 Reps

Ganduje Mourns Junaid Salik Muhammad

Cover

Benin not aspiring to be part of Nigeria – FG

By John Okeke

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MFA), has said that the Republic of Benin was not aspiring to be the 37 State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as reported in some sections of the media.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, who made the clarification in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Saturday, said the reports were misleading.

The statement said,”the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in the presence of his counterpart from the Republic of Benin, granted a Press Interview after a very fruitful meeting between Ministerial delegations from both countries and stated therein “… the President of Benin Republic said he would like the relations between the two countries to be so close as if Benin was the 37th State of Nigeria”.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria has no territorial ambition and has never aspired to make Benin or any country as part of Nigeria”, he said.

He emphasized that the Minister of Foreign Affairs was quoted out of context and called on the general public to disregard the wrong information.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

New NIA D-G faces credibility hurdles

Editor

Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC’s EVC for fresh 5yrs

Editor

CJN orders release of prison inmates without criminal cases

Editor

Police arrest one, declare 5 wanted in fresh Aguleri-Umuleri crisis

Editor

COVID -19: Abia orders closure of land borders

Editor

Buhari condoles with Niger over terrorist attack

Editor

Wea��ve serious security challenges – Buhari

Editor

Kaduna killings: Self-help might be an alternative – CAN

Editor

2019: Buhari's health will determine his decision

Editor

Int’l flight yet to resume at Enugu Airport, 3 weeks after reopening

Editor

Reps appropriation committee warns MDA’s against tampering with 2020 Budget

Editor

Monguno vs Abba Kyari rift : ‘See beyond the veil ‘, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu tells Nigerians

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More