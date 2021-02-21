29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

Metro

FCT minister charges Ambassadors designate on unity in diaspora

By Daniel Tyokua 

The minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has tasked recently deployed Ambassadors designate to convey the message of unity to Nigerians in diaspora.


He gave this charge when the envoys visited the FCTA as part of their induction exercise. 


The Minister said that the FCT symbolizes the unity of Nigeria and also reminded them that the theme for the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria was also unity and togetherness of her people.

Bello said, “As the largest black nation on earth, with our population, with the enormous amount of resources that God has endowed us with, we are better off together and united, and I hope that as our Ambassadors, our Consul Generals, Charge De Affairs and Heads of Missions, you will take this message across”.

The FCT Minister also advised the new envoys to build on the achievements and positive activities of their predecessors, saying, “my advice to you is, instead of trying to create new things, look inwards within your mission and consulates and see the works in progress.


“I think if you are able to do that, you will cut down the time it takes for you to acclimatize and then you would be able to push for so many things that would be of benefit to our dear country”.

While congratulating the envoys for their appointments which, he remarked, were well deserved, Bello wished them successful tours of duty in their countries of posting
In her remarks, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu reminded the diplomats that their duties include the promotion of peace, trade and the exchange of information.


She therefore urged them to use their vantage positions to market the abundant investment opportunities available in the FCT, which included opportunities in the agricultural, tourism and recreation, sustainable energy, housing, healthcare and transportation amongst others.


Dr Tijjani Aliyu also called on the envoys to urge potential investors to leverage the favourable climactic conditions, the high standard of functional infrastructure and the peaceful co-existence amongst the residents of the FCT to come over and invest in the Territory.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Sen Ohuabunwa, Rep Onuigbo, Abia Speaker distribute sanitizers, face mask to constituents ahead of Abia lock-down

Editor

Justify government’s investment, FCT minister tells Lugbe residents

Editor

Police rescue five victims kidnapped by bandits in Abuja

Editor

Tangale chieftaincy tussle: MBF warns against manipulation by Gombe govt

Editor

COVID-19: Minister demands more water facilities in FCT

Editor

Bisexual married man exposed in Lagos

Editor

Ex-militant, groundnut seller, get justice, as court sentence killers to death

Editor

#EndSARS: AMAC chairman pushes for peace in communities

Editor

COVID 19 Palliative: NCFRMI Boss Distributes food Items to IDPs in Dutainma, Safana

Editor

#EndSARS: Abuja Council boss urges protesters to give govt 2 months

Editor

COVID-19: Yahaya Bello govt releases test results of 111 persons in Kogi

Editor

Rivers: Two confirmed dead in Christmas palliatives stampede

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More