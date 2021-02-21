29 C
Metro

FCTA wants ministry of works to address Abuja-Keffi road gridlock

By Daniel Tyokua 

The FCT Administration Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management has urged  the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to repair potholes on the ever busy AYA-Kugbo-Nyanya stretch of the Abuja-Keffi dual road.


Chairman team, Mr Ikharo Attah made the appeal while interacting with some Journalists, on Sunday in Abuja.


He explained that the traffic build up on the ever busy AYA-Kugbo-Nyanya to Keffi road was largely caused by the potholes, especially the ones around kugbo slope down to Karu site bridge.


Attah also called on the ministry to prevail on the contractor handling the road expansion work to fix the potholes on the road to easy difficulties being faced by motorists.


He said, “If you take a careful look at the situation, the traffic build up on the road is caused by the potholes, particularly the ones just around kugbo slope when heading to Karu bridge.


“For now, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), as we were told,  cannot work on the failed portions because its within the area under expansion which the contractor is handling.


“It is according to standard construction practice that the contractor fix the bad portions on the current carriageway in use.


“Sadly, this is not the case this year. In 2020, the contractor did some work on the failed portions but all fixed portion have failed again,” Attah stated.


He explained that traffic personnel of the team from FRSC, Directorate of Road Traffic Services,  Police and the officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) were regularly on the route lining and pin down to ensure free flow of traffic during peak hourss.


Attah, however, said that their efforts are negatively affected by the potholes on the road which always slowdown movement and lead to traffic building towards Abacha Barracks and sometimes to AYA in Asokoro District after close of work in the evening.


“If you observe very clearly many vehicles are breaking down around the kugbo slope areas, where the worst potholes are.


“My prayer is that a trailer or tanker carrying petrol don’t break down or fall at that point,” The Chairman prayed.


Attah, who appealed to motorists to desist from driving on the road shoulders, expressed worried that most stretches of the road shoulders are in very bad shape occasioned by the activities of impatient drivers.

