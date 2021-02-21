29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

News

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

…As Enugu Works Commissioner bags fellowship award

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. (Dr.) Jang Chuhwak Tanko, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the milestone achievements his administration has recorded in the state, especially in the area of infrastructural development.


Engr. Tanko who spoke when he conferred on the Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, the prestigious Fellowship of the Institution, at the Government House, Enugu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi, who witnessed the event, that “I am highly impressed with your performance, especially in the area of infrastructural development.”


The Institution’s National Chairman also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s interventions on federal roads in the state, stating that the massive rehabilitation of the Opi-Obollo Afor section of the 9th Mile-Nsukka-Obollo Afor-Markudi federal expressway was a commendable feat.


Engr. Tanko who incidentally is the Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Enugu State, assured the governor that “we are ever ready to do our best to ensure that federal roads are maintained in this state”.


Decorating Engr. Nnaji, the National Chairman of the Institution disclosed that the Enugu Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure was carefully selected among other Nigerian Engineers to be conferred with the highest honour of the Institution.


He disclosed that “Engr. Nnaji is a very supportive Engineer in the country”.


Engr. Tanko explained that conferment exercise actually took place on January 21, 2021, in Jos, Plateau State, during his Investiture Ceremony as the 17th National Chairman of the Institution, adding that Engr. Nnaji could not attend the event because of exigency of duty, hence the decision to confer the honour on him in Enugu.


In his brief response, Engr. Nnaji expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving him the opportunity to serve the state as his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, revealing that the governor has proven himself to be a leader with “the Midas Touch”.


The Commissioner also extended his gratitude to the National Chairman of the Institution for finding him worthy of the honour and promised to do his best to ensure that engineering practice in the state in particular and the country in general is taken to greater heights.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: SON to issue safety standards for tourism industry

Editor

Nigerian Navy takes delivery of C-Falcon interceptor

Editor

Court approves Maina lawyer’s request to withdraw from case

Editor

Rivers Govt declares war against illegal refinery

Editor

HoS tasks Perm Sects on mentorship, coaching for succession

Editor

NSCDC Commissions 13 New Command Buildings

Editor

Permanent Secretary urges Nigerians to plant trees

Editor

Bala Ka’oje, ex-sports minister, dies at 60

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: I Can Accommodate You, Ganduje Tells Kano PDP

Editor

Delisting parties disregard for rule of law – IPAC

Editor

Nigeria Police rated worst in the world

Editor

Engineer Sule intervenes, direct payment of salaries, pensions of LG workers, pensioners

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More