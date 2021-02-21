29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

Education

NOUN abolishes semester mode of examination

By Felix Khanoba

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has cancelled the recently approved restructuring of examinations by semester.

Announcing the cancellation order, the registrar of the university, Mr. Felix Edoka, informed all staff and students of the university in a memo that the decision was arrived at during the 87th meeting of the University Management Committee held in Abuja on Wednesday, 17th February, 2021.

This was contained in a statement made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja and signed by Ibrahim Sheme, 

Director, Media and Publicity of the University. 

The meeting, which was chaired by the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Femi Peters, discussed a number of issues, including the conduct of university examinations.

According to Mr. Edoka, the new policy on the conduct of the university examinations which restricted its process to semester by semester has been cancelled with immediate effect.

He announced that the university’s examination process has now been reverted to the former method where students will be examined in all courses during examinations, adding that student admission and registration will now be a continuous process in keeping with the university’s policy of flexibility and accessibility.

The registrar assured that management is desirous of tackling to the barest minimum all identified challenges facing the conduct of the university examinations, admissions and registration.

He appealed for calm, patience and understanding of all stakeholders in the business of moving the university forward.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Establish research foundation, committee urges FG

Editor

Foundation tasks CAN on fight against sexual abuse

Editor

Rivers to construct new hostel, hall at NLS Yenagoa

Editor

Director General of ITF gets another four-year term

Editor

Root out sexual harassment, cultism, Wike tells Rivers Varsity

Editor

JAMB shifts 2020 admissions’ date to 7 Sept

Editor

TETFund marks SERVICOM Week as R&D Dept bags service excellence award

Editor

NOUN: NUC harps on full digital transformation of ODL system

Editor

Schools Resumption: Jan. 18 date stand — Education Ministry

Editor

Nigerians await TETFund’s report on probe of projects

Editor

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in state poly

Editor

Open Schooling Programme a game-changer in education sector – UBEC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More