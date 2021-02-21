29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

News

Reoccurring accident at “Wonderful market” Oji River,calls for concern

From Maurice Okafor Enugu.

Residents of Oji River town in Enugu state who usually buy and sell at the popular Oji River Urban Market witnessed another tragedy on Tuesday, February 16, as a lorry which obviously ran out of control of its driver caused a chain of accident and killed a lot of people.


The vehicle killed several people before it finally rammed into a shop. Mangled dead bodies aftermath of the accident littered beside the tarmac attracted lots of people to the scene of the accident.


An eyewitness told The AUTHORITY South East post that the vehicle was coming from UDI/ Enugu axis of the road and probably had brake failure before it ran out of control of its driver.
The AUTHORITY South East Post checks reveal that such magnitude of accident with heavy casualties at Oji Urban market has become a recurring decimal since the Enugu to Onitsha old road started experiencing increased vehicular movement in the past decade.


The steep slope of the road before the Oji River Thermal power station compulsorily increases the speed/velocity of vehicles coming from Enugu axis of the road and those of them with faulty brakes often end up into the fast flowing river when it’s driver lost control or ran into the near by shops at the Oji Urban market.


The ugly state of the Enugu to Onitsha express road has paved way to the usage of the Enugu to Onitsha old road by all calibre of vehicles without regulation. Particularly at Oji River town, the undulating natural disposition of the hills/valley across the bridge of the river is always an uphill tasks for lorries and trucks conveying loads to and fro Enugu to Onitsha and vice versa. It puts the traders and people doing their genuine business at the market at risks even as goods worth millions of naira has been damaged or lost into the river at instances.


Some of the residents who spoke to The AUTHORITY pleaded with the authorities of Enugu state government to halt movement of heavy vehicles/trucks across Oji River town just as it prevented heavy vehicles from plying the famous ‘Milken hills’ from ,9th mile. They suggested that in as much as Oji River town connects the neighbouring Anambra state, heavy vehicles and trucks should be compelled to divert into the Enugu to Onitsha express road to continue their journey through the link road at ‘Agbalaenyi community’ reconstructed by Governor Ugwuanyi.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

LP condemn Rivers Govt’s action on NLC Secretariat, seeks peaceful negotiation

Editor

Coronavirus: FG to review 2020 Budget – Finance Minister

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Rotary Club sensitizes students on career, leadership

Editor

FG to fast-track Funtua Textiles and Garment Park’s development – Minister

Editor

AKPA/ OTUKPO TRADITIONAL STOOL: BNSG Afirms Rogers After Years Of Legal Tussle

Editor

Bauchi Assembly declares slain lawmaker’s seat vacant

Editor

Gunmen abduct JSS3 students in Kaduna, kill one

Editor

Catholic priest slumps, dies officiating Mass in Rivers

Editor

*Police/Lekki shootings: Group passes vote of no confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s panel*

Editor

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: ADF flays flagrant killing of Igbo indigenes by security operatives

Editor

Military kill 450 terrorists in 3 months – DMO

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More