29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

News

Rivers: Group sensitizes communities on governance participation

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

A non-profitable organization, Relief International Africa in partnership with Women United for Economic Empowerment in sponsorship of the United Nations Democracy Fund, recently had a sensitization programme with communities in Rivers on participation in governance.


The Relief International Africa was one of the 10 partners selected from Rivers State as sup-implementing partners of Women United and Economic Empowerment Civic Education projects on strengthening democratic processes at the local Level with funds from UNDEF in five Communities in three local government areas.


However, the five communities beneficiaries of the programme are; Ogale in Eleme, Bori in Khana, Bodo and Eele in Gokana and Diobu and Borikiri communities in Port Harcourt city LGAs of Rivers State.


According to Comrade Green Isaac, Lead Director of Relief International Africa, the Essence of the sensitisation was to enable citizens participate in Government and governance processes at the local government level.


He said the program gave opportunities to youth, women and traditional rulers to come together to understand how they can participate in decision making instead of relegating governance alone to elective office holders only.


He added that the programme was “an eye opener for the selected communities and members of the communities now understands what it means to participate and not to allow those who seek and win elections do their job for them”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC as cabinet members honour Jimeta, 2 others

Editor

APPEALS Project: Gawuna Commissions Wheat, Tomatoes Markets In Kano

Editor

Why we demolished Nigerian Embassy building – Ghana’s Info. Minister

Editor

Tolulope combat helicopter pilot for burial next Thursday

Editor

NDDC: Pondei aide on Special Duties, Micheal resigns

Editor

Covid-19 Group Chides Kogi over Poor Handling, Fight Against Coronavirus Spread

Editor

Nigerian military kill several armed bandits in Kaduna State

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu begins decontamination of courts, offices, filling stations

Editor

HYPREP to supply portable water to oil affected communities in Ogoni

Editor

Military kills scores of bandits in Zamfara

Editor

Covid-19: I Never Said COVID19 Is Political, Full of Lies, Avenue For Fraud – Governor Bello

Editor

Army Refutes Report of Boko Haram Attacking Adamawa by Sahara Reporters

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More