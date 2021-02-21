Rotary Club of Awka GRA spouses’ night celebration ends in praise

By Cynthia Igbokwe



Rotary Club of Awka GRA Spouses night celebration has ended in a glowing note with honour to two Distinguished women , Prof. Mrs Bekky Ngozi Adirika and Dr Mrs Chioma Ajator.

According to President of the Rotary Club of Awka GRA Rotarian Somadina Okweluogu PHF,JP the event was scheduled for last year but Coronavirus pandemic outbreak distorted the Program hence it was shifted.



He appreciated everyone, most especially the awardees for accepting to be honoured for their silent services to humanity.



He said the two women have been outstanding and unique in different ways hence the award on them were well deserved and tasked other Women in the society to emulate them in their selfless service to God and humanity.



The love-filled event took place at De Lamitel Hotel Awka last Tuesday, where Prof Adirika and Dr Ajator were honoured with an award of ‘Service above self ‘ by the Rotary club of Awka GRA led by Rotarian Somadiana Okweluogu PHF,JP.



Presenting the award to Prof.Adirika, the Director Academic planning of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, Igbariam, Prof Emeka Obi, PAG acknowledged Prof Adirika as an erudite scholar and a distinguished teacher, who had contributed immensely to the growth of education and human development.



Prof Obi who had earlier presented a lecture on ‘ Conflict Resolution” also prayed that Prof Adirika be remembered by those she had groomed from Primary, Secondary and now the University level where she has distinguished herself too.

While receiving the award, Prof Adirika recounted how she started her teaching career from Primary school, to the Secondary school system before finally coming into the Tertiary institution with NTI before Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Unizik, noting that, she drives joy from impacting knowledge and nurturing younger generation for a better society.



Prof Adirika, a lecturer in the faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikwe University Awka, felt honoured by the award while she reassured her continued involvement and support for Rotary club of Awka GRA and all Rotary clubs.



Prof Adirika is a board member of Inner Wheel Club worldwide and has been President of so many clubs and organizations.



Another of the awardee Dr Mrs Chioma Ajator, Chairperson, Female Doctors Association of Nigeria, Anambra Chapter recognized by Rotary for her unflinching love for service to humanity, commended Rotary Club of Awka GRA for the honour.



Dr Ajator acknowledged the Award as one that has called for more service to humanity, reassuring it’s a motivation for more service.



Amongst those present at the event were Dr Jeff Onyebuchi, HoD Educational Foundation faculty of Education Unizik, Chief Executive Officer of BON Hotels, Chief Nwanneka Onwuaso, Chief Chuka Ajator, Chief Nwanya Bernard and Nwanya Justina, as well as Vice President of Nigeria Medical Association NMA Anambra state chapter ,Dr Mrs Jane Ezeonu among others.



Highlight included donation of two wheel chairs to help those in need of it among funds willingly donated for charity.