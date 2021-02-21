29 C
US-based newspaper, NIDO to host conference on Nigerian questions

A US-based media organisation, Global Patriot Newspapers (GPNews), is set to host an international conference aimed at reviving the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians.


GPNews is organising the virtual conference in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey Chapter, with support from the Nigerian consulate in New York.

The event, billed for March 6, will address issues around national development, constitutionality, governance, security, politics, human rights and justice in Nigeria, according to the organisers.

In a statement, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of GPNews, Mr. Simon Ibe, and the President, NIDO New Jersey, Dr. Kazeem Bello, said the forum would feature top government officials, renowned academics, and pro-democracy and human rights activists

“The event is an attempt to question the root causes of lack of patriotic fervour among many Nigerians and what should be done to reverse the trend.

“There will be questions as to why some are not proud of their motherland, will not buy locally-made products, and are ever ready to badmouth their country.

“Focus will be on the need for love for country in the conduct of government business and interactions between individuals and entities in the polity,” they said.

According to them, the conference is seeking to establish mantras such as ‘Nigeria first’, ‘Love the motherland’, ‘Buy Nigeria’, ‘Promote Nigeria’ and ‘Die for Nigeria’.

The organisers said login details of the nonpartisan webinar, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (West African Time) would be released soon.(NAN)ARU/

