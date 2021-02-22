35 C
Abuja
Aircrash: Doguwa Mourns Seven Airforce Officers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The majority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Alhassan Ado Doguwa has mourned the seven Airforce officers that lost their lives on Sunday’s aircrash  that involved Nigeria Airforce aircraft in Abuja, describing their death as a huge national loss. 


He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the gallant Nigerian Airforce personnel and prayed for the repose of their souls. 


Doguwa in a Press Statement he personally signed entitled “The Unfortunate Nigeria Airforce I Aircraft Accident,” made available to journalists on Monday, described the incident as, “fatal and very tragic accident of Sunday 21st of February,2021 in Busa village.”


According to him, “this accident has been made more tragic not just because of the  very precious lives of these young men, but by the depletion of the ranks of well trained personnel in the Nigerian Airforce at a time when we need more hands in the fight against insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.  


“It’s of note to say these young men lost their lives on the way to add up to the efforts to release innocent Nigerians in captivity in Niger State. 


” I commiserate with the families of these officers and men, the President ,who is the Commander in Chief, the  Nigerian Airforce, their colleagues and the entire nation as we go through this very sad moment in our history. 


” My prayer is that Almighty Allah will grant, their families , colleagues , friends and the entire nation the fortitude to bear this very unfortunate mishap with the attendant loss of lives and materials when they are needed most.  


” They have all paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their fatherland  as heroes that we owe their memories eternal gratitude and reverred  place in our hearts as a people and a dignified  mention in our nation’s history.

 
” May Almighty Allah grant their gentle souls a perfect rest.” 

