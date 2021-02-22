Anambra Guber: Nnewi group warns against truncating opportunity of southern zone

By Our Reported

A group, Nnewi Archievers Club has warned against any attempt to truncate the opportunity of the southern part of Anambra State to produce the next governor.



To this end, it has appealed to contestants of Anambra State Governorship Election from Nnewi extraction to close rank and work towards picking a consensus candidate among them to vie for the seat in the election billed for November 6, this year.



The group, in a statement, insisted that it was the turn of the South Senatorial Zone to produce the successor of Governor Willie Obiano in Agu Awka House.



In the statement by its President, Nnoli Lucas Ojukwu, it said it was “aware that some political heavyweight are fuelling political crisis in Anambra South by sponsoring some brief case and amateur aspirants who by the virtue of their political experience suppose not to voice out their gubernatorial ambition at this time.”



According to it, “NAC will not fold her arms, watch and allow political jobbers in other zones to scuttle the earnest opportunity of Anambra south at this time.”