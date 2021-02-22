Cattle dealers union demands 475b compensation, gives FG 7days ultimatum

By Appolos Christian



Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) on Sunday 21st February, 2021, demanded from the Federal government, a N475 billion Compensation for the killing of their members, cows and properties in Nigeria.



Th union also threatened to withdraw their members across Nigeria if government fail to address the continue killings of members as well as destruction of properties worth millions of naira.



The union had on 18th February 2021 issued a 7 days ultimatum to Government at all level to stem the incessant attacks and harassment of her members doing their legitimate businesses in Nigeria.



Addressing a press conference in Labour House, General Secretary of the union, comrade Ahmed Alarama said about 151 of their members were killed recently during the crisis at the Sasa market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and about 100 killed during the last #endsars protest.



According to him, members of the union are forced to pay about 450 million from the North to east due to illegal road blocks on the high way as they transport their products.



The union however demanded a compensation of about #450 billion for the members were killed at various attacks as well as destruction of their properties across Nigeria.



Some of the demands by the union are “The federal government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately revisit our demands written at various times to address the bedevilling issues, which include but not limited to compenastions of lives and properties lost.



“To protect the rights of our members while on transit and at their places of doing business.

“To dismantle illegal road blocks mounted on the highways by hoodlums in total disregard to laws of the federal republic of Nigeria, most especially from Adamawa, Taraba, Benue down to Port Harcourt.



“To draw an agreement between state governments and amalgamated union of foodstuff and cattle dealers of Nigeria, that henceforth if any violence of any nature erupted in that state and our members are. attacked, we will not hesitate to immediately withdraw our services.



“Based on the above, we are therefore giving the federal government of Nigeria seven (7) days ultimatum from the receive date of acknowledgement, within which to address the issues raised or we will have no option than to call our members on a nationwide strike. Effective from February 18, 2021”.