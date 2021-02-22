24 C
Court of Appeal appointments: ADF petitions Buhari, CJN

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) said Sunday that it has has petitioned President Mohammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN),  Justice Tanko Mohammed, to protest the on-going appointment of Justices of the Court of Appeal which it noted was being “manipulated to deliberately deny the South-East its quota and appropriate number of Justices in the Court of Appeal, based on the principles of Federal Character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution”.

ADF in a statement issued by its Chairman of Media and  Publicity Bureau, Abia Onyeike, noted that the pan Igbo group in the  petition, signed by its President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and dated 15th February, 2021,  called on the authorities to intervene in the “on-going exercise by the National Judicial Council (NJC), which made recommendations for appointment of certain persons as Justices of the Court of Appeal, because of the unfortunate, improper and unjustifiable decision of the NJC to marginalize and emasculate the South-East geo-political  zone in the exercise.

It described the act as unjust and unfair for only one(1) Justice to be appointed from the  South East out of twenty(20) Justices that are being appointed from the six geopolitical zones, whereas the other zones were allocated as follows: North-West(8), North- East(3), North-Central(2), South-West(4), South-South(2).

ADF described the recommendation by the NJC as a brazen act of injustice and inequity meted against the South-East and appealed to President Buhari and the CJN Justice Tanko Mohammed to intervene and save the situation, warning that to allow the current exercise characterized by lack of transparency and political maneuvers to sail  through “would be antithetical to the evolution of an upright judiciary”.

 The statement further noted that “the only way to bring about the integrity of the Judiciary and citizens confidence is by ensuring that the process of appointment of persons to such high positions is in accordance with due process”.

