24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

We will take the fight to our adversaries…

Bailly a good short-term solution for Man Utd…

Milan 0-3 Inter: Nerazzurri hammer title rivals in…

Dominant Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian…

Nigerian Army commences building of 1000 housing units…

Enugu Panel on police brutality sues for cooperation…

M/Belt Forum blasts Gombe’s gov over alleged Islamist…

APC will take over Enugu state in 2023,…

No one can displace me in Osun APC…

News

Enugu Panel on police brutality sues for cooperation from lawyers

By Mike Ubani

The Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings Panel, has appealed to lawyers appearing before it to assist the panel conclude its assignment within the six-month period allotted by the state government.

Chairman of the Panel Justice Kingsley Udeh (retd), made the appeal at the resumed hearing of a petition filed by a former Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) Onagu Ogbodo, against the board chairman, Ikeje Asogwa.

In an 11-page petition submitted to the panel through his lawyer Ifeanyi Okoli, Ogbodo alleged that the police stripped and beat him to stupor sometime last year inside ENSUBEB premises, Enugu, on the orders of Asogwa.
He is demanding for a compensation of five hundred million naira, and dismissal of Asogwa from office for allegedly subjecting him to inhuman treatment.
The ENSUBEB boss had through his counsel, Emeka Asogwa, filed a motion of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the panel to hear the matter.

He argued that his client (Asogwa) ought not to have been dragged before the Panel since he is not a police officer.

When the matter came up for hearing at the weekend, counsel for Asogwa, asked for a short adjournment to enable him study a 12-page reply to his preliminary objection submitted by Ogbodo’s counsel.

He said: “This morning the petitioner served us with a 12-page reply to our preliminary objection …And in the light of this development, we are constrained to ask for a short adjournment to enable us peruse this document, and make necessary reaction if need be.”

At this juncture, C. E. Nwodo, counsel to Sergeant Henshaw, the police officer accused of actively participating in the beating of Ogbodo, informed the Panel that he had also filed a motion of preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the Panel to hear the matter.

“You have not filed anything. We have nothing before us. Are you being fair to the Panel by coming here after one month of your last appearance to say that you are challenging the jurisdiction of the Panel to hear this matter…Justice delayed is justice denied,” retorted Justice Udeh.

He appealed to lawyers appearing before the Panel to assist it complete its assignment on schedule.

Counsel to Ogbodo informed the Panel that he was ready to proceed with the matter, alleging that the respondents wanted to delay proceedings by filling motions challenging the jurisdiction of the Panel to hear the case.
After prolonged legal fireworks, Justice Udeh adjourned the matter till March 16 for hearing. He warned that the Panel will not entertain any further adjournment.

The Panel is also entertaining an alleged murder case against Asogwa.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

*TETFUND: 21 CSOs dismiss calls for Bogoro’s investigation as diversionary plot to derail crusade for transparency*

Editor

COVID- 19- FG, state response too poor – Hon Golu

Editor

Tor Tiv Cautions Youths Against Jungle Justice

Editor

COVID-19: Governor Bello Tackles NCDC, Insists No Case In Kogi

Editor

NAQS destroys illegally processed donkey skin for export

Editor

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Yellow Fever: Igbo-Eze North receives vaccines and fumigate Umopu /Ette Ulo

Editor

How Northern elders aided criminal Fulani herdsmen – Elders

Editor

Abuja Chamber of Commerce gets new DG

Editor

Radio sacks manager for airing analysis on Bauchi governor’s N3.6 billion contract scandal

Editor

COVID-19: APC governors strategize to confront child nutrition challenges

Editor

Group moves to protect rights, lives of Road travellers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More