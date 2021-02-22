35 C
News

Felicitations to my constituent: Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iweala!

The Senator representing Abia Central Senator Theodore Orji has congratulated former Minister Of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director General Of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In the letter he personally signed the former Governor Of Abia State stated that the world acclaimed appointment and elevation didn’t come easy as she has persevered professionally and ethically insisted on adopting the basic principles as the only route to progress and success.

He said “May I on behalf of my family and my staff, the constituents of Abia Central Senatorial District and the Senate of the Fed Republic of Nigeria felicitate with my ebullient constituent Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iwuala on her resounding conquest of the world through her appointment as the DG of the WTO.

“This world acclaimed appointment and elevation didn’t come easy as she has persevered professionally and ethically insisted on adopting the basic principles as the only route to progress and success” he added.

Senator Orji noted that “a good lesson for our women and the entire nation that if you insist on doing the right thing, the world at large would obey you.I am not surprised that she got this far considerating her antecidents. Having served as a two time finance minister, veering into the foreign affairs with spectacular innovations like rebasing the Nigerian economy and transparently engineering debt reliefs not forgetting other superlative engagements with the World Bank, there was no other direction to go except forward as the gold fish has no hiding place.

“In one fell swoop, she has become the first African and first female to sit on this coveted seat, shattering the glass ceiling on one side and skipping all the hurdles with Olympian agility. Looking back, her awards from too many world organizations like Forbes, Time Magazine, Newsweek and numerous others speak volumes and I cannot but say congratulations, Abia woman of Excellence.

