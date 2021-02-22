Gov. Ortom: Fulani has hidden agenda to over run Nigeria

…Joins in call for national debate

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Amidst rising insecurity in the country, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has joined in the call for a national security debate to address the rising security challenge that is currently con fronting the nation

It would be recalled that so many prominent stakeholders in the country, including the members of National Consultative Front, (NCFront), a political pressure group, which said it has concluded plans to hold a National Conference in May.

The group said that the conference which they likened to Peoples Constituent Assembly is slated to hold May, while Nigerians across all works of life will converge and brainstorm on these burning issues, with a view to coming up with workable solutions

Governor Ortom while making the call, insisted that Fulani herdsmen had a hidden agenda of over-running Benue and other parts of the country for economic and political reasons stressing that he had a mandate to resist same with the last drop t his blood.

The governor, who spoke in his country home, Tse- Adorogo, Nzorov in Guma Local Government Area of the State at the burial of his uncle, late Pastor Samuel Atule, at the weekend, emphasized further that Benue has no land to accommodate fleeing herdsmen from any part of the country as was recently canvassed in some quarters.

He maintained that he had no apology speaking the truth to Nigerians, especially those in positions of authority, further challenged those with opposing views to present themselves either on Television or Radio to advance better ways on how best to tackle the farmers/herder’s skirmishes under his sponsorship..

He regretted that some Benue elites had stooped low to trade off the state for purposes of winning elections, warning that such person’s ambitions were dead on arrival, adding that he was never going to be intimidated so long his actions were being back by those who voted for him and urged the federal government to treat all segments of the country fairly.