34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG commends Ganduje’s efforts in promoting commerce and…

Job Creation: Fikpo Reiterates Commitment, As 56 Gets…

Job Creation Creation: An Elixir To Youth Development…

NLC charges members to commence strike in States…

Cattle dealers union demands 475b compensation, gives FG…

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ajeromi-Ifelodun Secretariat, as Ayoola complete renovation

I’m ashamed to see Nigeria going abroad to…

One Billion Rising partners IRISE, Supol Martins, farming…

With Adesina, Okonjo-Iweala and others, Nigeria attains Human…

NAF names victims of plane crash

Labour Matters

Job Creation: Fikpo Reiterates Commitment, As 56 Gets NDE, UNDP Starter Packs In Abuja

By Appolos 

The newly appointed Acting Director General of the of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has reiterated the commitment of the Directorate to providing marketable skills and adequate jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerians. 

Fikpo, stated this at the resettlement exercise of NDE and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) collaboration exercise held in Bwari, FCT Abuja, where 56 persons received starter packs. 

Speaking atthe event, the DG said that the disbursement exercise was part of the Federal Government efforts at enhancing job creation and promoting self reliance. 

56 youths and women who were drawn from Kogi and Plateau States were trained in Catering services, Photography and GSM handset repairs under the Youths at Risk Programme.

The Acting D-G, went on to say that the training is aimed at delivering marketable and functional skills to the beneficiaries, thus creating pool of competent artisans ready to contribute positively towards the development of their locality and the nation at large. After six months of intensive training, he stated that the beneficiaries of the empowerment exercise are expected to set up their individual micro enterprises within their immediate localities where they will contribute to economic growth of the nation.

While he appreciated the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) for partnering the NDE in delivering the training and the starter packs to the beneficiaries, he observed that the UNDP has remained a strong partner of NDE and a veritable institution for the promotion and execution of job creation initiatives in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, he charged the beneficiaries to redouble their efforts in ensuring the sustainability of their enterprises and justify the huge capital invested in them promised to provide mentoring and support services to ensure that the beneficiaries do not relapse into the unemployed market, adding that the initiative was part of the economic policy of the Muhammadu Buhari’sadministration to create mass employment opportunities for the unskilled and unemployed Nigerians through micro business programmes and schemes. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Job Deficit Consequences: Africa’s tomorrow already at the door, heavily pregnant

Editor

Rethinking our economic model, NLC tells House of Reps

Editor

Pension Arrears: Amako urge Buhari, Finance Minister to save pensioners’ lives

Editor

Ngige, NSITF lead campaign to boost Employees’ compensation scheme across States

Editor

FG cautions employers against slave labour practices

Editor

Resign and return to farm – ASUU blasts Education Minister, Nwajiuba

Editor

Job creation: NDE Empowers 6000 Youths, Women In Edo State

Editor

Account Restriction: Civil Service Union threatens to picket Access Bank across Nigeria

Editor

Hazard allowances, unfulfilled agreements: Avert a looming industrial crisis, JOHESU tells FG

Editor

Financial Autonomy: JUSUN hails Buhari’s Executive Order 10

Editor

International Women Day: ILO, NLC urge FG to ratify C190

Editor

SSANU, NASU did not end in deadlock – Labour Ministry

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More