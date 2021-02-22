24 C
Mezie Owerri mourns founding member, Abba Njoku

Pan-Owerri socio-cultural association, Mezie Owerri has described the death of its foremost and founding member, Okenze  Abba Onyewuchi Njoku as a shocking loss of a quintensial and committed member of the group

The group in a statement while announcing his death, noted that besides being a founding member, the late Abba njoku, who hailed from Ihitte Ogada in Owerri North Local Government Area was a former President of the association who worked assiduously for the birth of the Dozie/Mezie Owerri Council – the umbrella organisation that harmonises the aspirations of both Mezie Owerri and Dozie Owerri.

“In those roles Abba distinguished himself as an Owerri indigene with unwavering loyalty to his people and friends. His commitment to issues concerning nde Owerre and the progress of our people was unquestionable. He was an apostle of selfless service to the Owerri nation and pursued its interests without compromise.

“ As a time tested professional with an uncanny knack for deep historical insights, Abba Njoku was an embodiment of excellence, integrity and hard work having carved a niche for himself as a consummate banker and entrepreneur.” The group stated

It also noted that a Virtual Night of Tributes would be organized as part of the obsequies by Dozie-Mezie Owerri has scheduled to holds on February 28, 2021 by 6pm,

