Milan 0-3 Inter: Nerazzurri hammer title rivals in Milan derby

Inter overcame rivals Milan in the derby della Madonnina to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points with an electrifying 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

I Nerazzurri drew first blood after five minutes when Lautaro Martinez rose highest to power home a brilliant header from an inch-perfect Romelu Lukaku cross. Antonio Conte’s men dominated the half, with Ivan Perisic forcing a smart save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, although Theo Hernandez went close for I Rossoneri.

Milan started the second half well and Samir Handanovic had to be at his best to produce three stunning saves in the space of a minute from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sandro Tonali. Inter punished Stefano Pioli’s men for missing those chances, executing a lightning counter-attack for Martinez to tuck away his second of the match only minutes later.


Inter wrapped up the three points in style on 66 minutes when Lukaku charged towards goal, beat his man and placed a powerful finish into Donnarumma’s near post, sparking huge celebrations on the Nerazzurri bench.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

