Labour Matters

NLC charges members to commence strike in States over minimum wage

By Appolos Christian 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) last Thursday rejected what they called import driven deregulation of the downstream sector of Nigeria economy instead urged government to revamp local refineries to ensure a sustainable solution to incessant increase in the pump price of petrol.

The congress in a communiqué after her National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja said with political will, Nigeria’s refineries can be made to work in a short time.

The communiqué which was jointly signed the President Comrade Ayuba Wabba and general secretary Comrade Emma Ugboaja also urged the Nigerian government to find ways and means to shield Nigerian citizens from the volatilities in the international crude oil market.

“The NEC resolved to reject deregulation as long as it is import-driven. NEC reiterated the traditional position of Congress that the government should rehabilitate and revamp Nigeria’s local refineries as a sustainable solution to incessant increases in the pump price of petrol. 

“The NEC posited that Nigeria’s refineries can be made to work in a short time once government asserts the political will to do so. The NEC also urged the Nigerian government to find ways and means to shield Nigerian citizens from the volatilities in the international crude oil market. 

“The NEC also demanded that the template used in determining the pump price of PMS which includes inbuilt charges and the inflationary trend should be reviewed to the benefit of Nigerians. NEC called for modular refineries in order to bring down the price of diesel”.

On the non-implementation of the national minimum wage, the congress directed workers in the affected states to begin an indefinite strike to ensure the respective governors pay the new wage.

“The NEC warned that it would take very drastic action against state governments that have refused to pay the new national minimum wage and minimum pension which benefit had already been eroded by the escalating inflation in the country. 

“The NEC also resolved to view the refusal to pay the new national minimum wage by state governments as demanded by the law as an act of criminality, betrayal of the oath of office sworn by state chief executives and a dangerous adventure in anarchy. 

The NEC-in-Session directed all states where the national minimum wage of N30000 is yet to be paid to immediately proceed on industrial action”.

