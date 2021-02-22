Peace, Unity Returns In Bayelsa OHANAEZE, As It Elects Onuma New President

By Appolos Christian

A glaring bright light of peace and progress shone among the Igbo community in Bayelsa State on Saturday 20th February, 2021, as the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, OHANEZE NDI-IGBO in the State, elected new executive officials to pilot its affairs.

The peaceful electoral exercise which took place after many years of leadership and election tussle, saw Mr Johnson Onuma, emerge as the president by scoring 99 votes; the highest number of casted votes and Chief Chris Alatu, as Vice President, after he defeated his opponent with 77 votes. The election was also described by the electoral chairman, Dr Ahamefula Emeka Henry, as a landmark for peace and progress among the Igbos in Bayelsa.

Other elected officials are Emma O. Obiukwu; Secretary, Chief Remigus Ekwem; Assistant Secretary, Felix Okoye; Financial Secretary, Prince Mike Nlem; PRO, Pastor Slyvanus Chijindu; Treasurer, Enyinnaya Paul; Welfare, Chief Polycarp Udeafor; Welfare, Aguluchukwu Ndubuisi,; Welfare, Chibueze Mbah, Welfare, Orji Kalu, Provost (1) Ejike Mbah, Provost (2)

Earlier, the newly elected president Onuma, in a manifesto he presented to the congregation of OHANAEZE members in the State, said; “Judging from the true situation of things in Ohanaeze Ndlgbo, Bayelsa State, It is obvious that the organization is faced with numerous challenges which Includes; Lack of Operational Space, proper identification and documentation, low membership, Limited Sources of OperationaI revenue.

“These and many more are the challenges need critical attention for the good Ndigbo In Bayelsa State. To address these challenges, I have come up with a 3 point Agenda which includes; PEACE, UNITY and DEVELOPMENT.

“For Ohanaeze Ndigbo to move forward, peaceful coexistence among members is absolutely necessary. It is only in a peaceful atmosphere that potentials will be unleashed for the good of Ndigbo. Peace guarantees unity, Prosperity and in turn development for any society. PEACE IS KEY

“Unity is strength” Is and remains the motto and foundation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Without unity there will be no peace and development. If given the opportunity to serve, the unity of Ndigbo In the state will be paramount. For UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL!

“Development Is the evidence of peace and unity. Therefore. the development of Ohanaeze Ndigbo In the state remains paramount. I am convinced that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is capable of undertaking any project of choice and importance.”

One of the electoral officials Mr Chibuike Appolos, who spoke to the press, said; “the peaceful transition of Ohanaeze leadership in Bayelsa from the past executive to newly elected was a breathe of fresh air and a sign of progress for the Igbos in the State.”

He went on to say that; Ohanaeze members in Bayelsa has proven that they are true Igbos who will always put outside pettiness and in unity pursue the betterment of Ndi-Igbo. He also expressed a strong believe that new executive will turn the fortune of Ndi-Igbo in the State around for the better.