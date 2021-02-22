Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has arrested nine suspected armed robbers along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

In a statement signed by the FCT Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between February 10-18,2021.

The suspects who are between the ages of 19 and 35 include Adah Johnson, Ebere Ekueme, Freedom Emmanuel, Gambo Alanana, Gideon Adaga, Friday Adanu, Danjuma Gambo, Abubakar Aliyu and Jude Godwin.

The statement disclosed that 3 locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, 4 cutlasses, one cutter, three television sets, 4mobile phones and cash sum of one hundred and thirty thousand naira were the exhibits recovered them.



The command has, however, vowed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.



“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352,” the statement said.