24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

We will take the fight to our adversaries…

Bailly a good short-term solution for Man Utd…

Milan 0-3 Inter: Nerazzurri hammer title rivals in…

Dominant Djokovic beats Medvedev to win ninth Australian…

Nigerian Army commences building of 1000 housing units…

Enugu Panel on police brutality sues for cooperation…

M/Belt Forum blasts Gombe’s gov over alleged Islamist…

APC will take over Enugu state in 2023,…

No one can displace me in Osun APC…

Crime

Police arrest 9 armed robbers in FCT

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has arrested nine suspected armed robbers along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

In a statement signed by the FCT Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between February 10-18,2021.

The suspects who are between the ages of 19 and 35  include Adah Johnson, Ebere Ekueme, Freedom Emmanuel, Gambo Alanana, Gideon Adaga, Friday Adanu, Danjuma Gambo, Abubakar Aliyu  and Jude Godwin.

The statement disclosed that  3 locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, 4 cutlasses, one  cutter,  three television sets, 4mobile phones and cash sum of one hundred and thirty thousand naira were the exhibits recovered them.


The command has, however, vowed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.


“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352,” the statement said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police In Kano Nab Phone Snatchers, Drug Peddlers, Armed Robbers, Fraudsters

Editor

Unknown gunmen assassinate Saudi Arabia based oil expert in Kogi

Editor

My husband attempted to behead me – Woman tells court

Editor

Protest rocks Ibadan as Amotekun allegedly kills okada man

Editor

Police in FCT parades 9 cultists, 38 other suspects

Editor

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Editor

How we killed, butchered LASU student – Suspects reveal as police exhume body

Editor

Kano: Drug dealers to only get strokes of cane

Editor

Herdsmen killings: Don’t take law into your hands – Ogun govt tells Yewa indigenes

Editor

Six suspected kidnappers arrested in Apo

Editor

Gunmen kidnap another businessman in Ibadan

Editor

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More