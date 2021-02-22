UAG condoles CDS, CAS on death of Airforce personnel

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has condoled with the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General LEO Irabor and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao and the entire Armed Forces on the death of some Nigerian Airforce personnel in the ill-fated crash of Sunday.



UAG in a statement on Monday said the crash is a reflection of the sacrifice been made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safe guard the country.



The group said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is currently engaged in various operations across the country and solicited support of Nigerians.

The statement signed by the Convener of UAG, Ifeanyi Aigbedion noted that it is only a United country that can defeat the various security challenges.



He said “UAG mourn with the CDS, CAS and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) over the loss of your personnel who were actively engaged in safeguarding our country.



“We acknowledge the sacrifices been made by your personnel. It is inestimable,” UAG noted.

“Our heart goes out to the the families of the deceased.



“We use this opportunity to solicit support for members of the Armed Forces who are paying the ultimate sacrifice for the good of our nation.”