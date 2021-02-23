I Will Not Tolerate Bribery, Corruption, CP Dikko Warns Officers

… Promises To Build On The Legacies Of His Predecessor



From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has warned officers and men of the Command to sit up and remain committed and patriotic while discharging their duties as his regime will not tolerate bribery and corruption under any form.



CP Dikko in his maiden Press Conference on Monday after taking charge of the Command last Friday, also promised to build on the achievements and legacies of his predecessor,. Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Habu A. Sani, now in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.



The 42nd Commissioner of Police of Kano State Command, also spoke glowingly on his intention to use community policing strategy as his major weapon to fight crime a d criminal activities in the most populous state in the country.

According to him, “my coming to this State is solely to ensure that, the ultimate Vision of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni is to make Nigeria a safer and more secured environment for everyone to live. Hence, I was posted to Kano State to ensure safety of lives and property.

“In achieving this, I intend to Police the State in tandem with the creed of IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Inspector-General of Police.



He further stated that he will police Kano based on international core values of policing with integrity, which include :”to respect diversity, display courage, show compassion and Demonstrate professionalism.



” To ensure that the rule of law prevails in our actions and activities. To shun corruption. To operate within the context of law and respect of Human right.



“To make Kano State safer and more secured place.To ensure that, all offenders are punished according to the laws governing the State and the country. ”



He also listed the strategies adopted by his management team to include, sustaining the Operation Puff Adder, adding that, ” the Operation Puff Adder that was launched by the Inspector General of Police which is intelligence-led and community-driven and is yielding tremendous results, will be sustained.

” I will engage in robust community policing engagements. Members of the public are our partners in crime fighting. The Command will synergize and cooperate with both State and non-state actors to form a common formidable front against crimes and criminality in the State.



“The Police cannot achieve much without the support of the community through sharing of credible and actionable information, logistics supports, adherence to laws of the Country, etc. Some of our strategies in enhancing community policing is to intensify actions of both vehicular and foot patrols, outreach in Schools, Religious Centers, Markets, Motor Parks, etc.



“These will take us closer to the public and the public closer to us. This in turn, will put an end to mutual suspicious, exploitation, bribery and corruption between the Police and the public.

“We will also encourage constructive engagements between Local Communities, Farmers and Cattle Herders, so as to foster mutual understanding and nip in the bud any possible clash between the two. The Public Relations Department of the Command will fully function to complement Community Policing Activities.”



CP Dikko further stated that he will utilize intelligence – led policing, pointing out that, “without intelligence, security agencies becomes as sheeps without shepherd.



“Intelligence is a key and crucial to our operations and achievements as an institution; hence a two-way source of intelligence gathering has been established for the Command, internal and external.



“Members of the public are expected to provide intelligence or information to us on criminals and crimes. I am going to operate an open door policy with assurances that any information volunteered shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.”



He said Kano police Command under his watch will also imbibe visibility policing, “through massive deployments geared toward shaving increased Police presence in nooks and crannies of the State.



“The visible presence of the Police is to serve as a preventive measure to deter criminals from perpetrating their nefarious activities and provides assurances to good people of Kano State. On the other hand, the activities of the Policemen in this State will be closely monitored and viewed.”

He also promised to create synergy with other security agencies, pointing out that, “it is imperative to add that, Police in its capacity at all times will welcome all information being giving by sister organizations, and will not relent in given out information to other agencies that will help in fighting crime in the State. So therefore, under my watch, I will cooperate with all sister security organisations to achieve these goals.”



The new Kano Police boss also vowed to engage in massive campaign against drug abuse and thuggery, adding that, “we have set all machineries in place to fight the menace of drug abuse and thuggery (Daba).”



CP Dikko, however, promised to strictly adhere to the ethics of the Nigeria Police Force, stating that, “we will ensure that our operations and other activities in the State are strictly carried out in consonance with the core ethics of the Force, international best practices and respect to Human Rights and Rule of Law as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“Our investigations shall also be unbiased, just and fair. We have already keyed into the anti-corruption drive policy trust of the present administration of the Country. Under my watch, corruption in all its ramifications on the part of our officers and men, will not be tolerated and will be fought with all seriousness.



“And, no infraction from any police officer will go unpunished, if it is brought to our attention. We have a vibrant Public Complaint Desk at the Command’s Headquarters, and we will remain accountable to the members of public.”



He added that, “with the police existing crime prevention and detection strategies, I am optimistic that, the good people of Kano State will witness improved Police service delivery that will lead to the reduction of crime wave in the State to appreciable level.



“The Police will collaborate with all stakeholders including the Government, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, the Media, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs), Youth Organizations, etc. with the intention of ensuring public safety and good orderliness in the State.



“We urge you to give the Command all necessary supports and cooperation, as all Police Officers have been enjoined to ensure they fully transmute into a people’s friendly Police that will respect and uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens in accordance to the will and Policing direction of our amiable Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni.”