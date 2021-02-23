Just In: Tricycle Riders Strike: NLC Wades In, Sues For Peace

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Chairman of Kano state Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ado Minjibir has waded into the rift between Tricycle Riders and Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA).

In a brief chat with The AUTHORITY, Comrade Minjibir said his office is currently in touch with the Managing Director of KAROTA, Hon. Baffa Babba Danagundi and other relevant authorities to ensure that a truce is reached.

Comrade Minjibir further stated that his action followed the outcry of workers and students who trek long distances to work a different schools as a result of the sit-at-home action of Kano Tricycle Riders.

He also stated that NLC has opened dialogue between striking tricycle riders and KAROTA over daily payment of N100 levy by operators.

‘’Already we have scheduled to meet with KAROTA Managing Director and the tricycle operators to address the issue. Even if it warrants seeing the governor on the issue, we would not hesitate to do that, so long as we would be able to resolve the impasse, ’ he said.